BROOKVILLE — The Jefferson County Jail has a new warden. Acting Warden Dustin Myers was promoted to the position. The announcement came at Tuesday’s meeting of the Jefferson County Jail Inspection/Intermediate Punishment Board.
Board Chairman Commisisoner Herb Bullers made the announcement. Myers has been acting warden since the retirement of Warden Tom Elbel on September 1.
A Jefferson County native, Myers served for nine years in the U.S. Army. After his service he began working first for Moshannon Valley Correctional Center and then for FCI McKean before coming to work at the Jefferson County Jail. He has been the deputy warden at the Jefferson County Jail for a little more than three years.
Bullers noted that several interviews have been conducted to fill the deputy warden position and Myers will be making a decision as to who he will hire in the next few days.
In his report, Myers said the number of inmates being held in the Restrictive Houseing unit is going down. There are currently 12 males and five females in RHU.
Myers said, “I honestly think that’s the lowest they’re going to get. If they get any lower then my officers aren’t doing their job correctly,” he said.
He also reported that he is getting with all the Criminal Justice Advisory Board members “to power list of every program we have in the county that we can offer to the inmates.”
He says he rather than different people saying they have this or that program, he wants them to come in and get the programs going in the jail to help inmates get back on their feet once they are released.
“There’s just little things that are barriers to people that are housed in our county jail that can’t get jobs,” said Jefferson County Commissioner and jail board member Jack Matson. He went on to note that one inmate had no Social Security card and no license.
Myers noted that the work release program is running smooth with a lot of inmates applying for it.
He is also trying to approve the overall morale at the jail, noting it starts with the correction officers. He is looking at people skills training and more moving forward.