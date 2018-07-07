MARIENVILLE — The Allegheny National Forest’s Marienville Ranger District announced the temporary closure of the Mill Creek Bridge on Forest Road 135, otherwise known as Nagle Bridge, during the week of July 9-13. Valhalla Construction, working under contract for Seneca Resources, will be making repairs to the east abutment of the bridge. Work is anticipated to begin on Monday and should be completed by Friday. Detour routes have been designated and will be signed by the contractor. The bridge repairs were designed by Stahl Sheaffer Engineering of Clearfield.
Questions regarding the closure and detours may be referred to the Marienville Ranger District office at 814-927-5700, or to Ben Williams of Seneca Resources at 814-220-1551.
