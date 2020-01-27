What is a coup? A small group of people trying to overthrow a government. How does a coup start? Usually underground or in a basement (of the capitol) by one or two leaders. What is behind a coup? Either hatred or fear of a leader. What would a coup want? A complete change of government from socialism to a democracy or a democracy to socialism. Socialism definition: communism, fascism, Stalinism or Naziism, a complete government takeover by a small group of people. Who’s running for president and preaching socialism?
Nancy Pelosi said, “I don’t hate anyone, I’m a Catholic.” So if she and her cohorts don’t hate President Trump then they must fear him.
Why would Nancy and her friends fear President Trump? He has kept many of his promises to the American citizens. They fear his promise to drain the swamp.
To be elected to a government office and then end up very rich through shady deals, a lot being illegal, can constitute fear. Loss of job, millions of dollars and possibly prison time is a big fear for anyone.
It’s a big enough fear to have the swamp people push for impeachment before they can be found guilty. It’s big enough to tell many lies and face news being pushed to try and save their jobs. Again I’ll quote Nancy: “You don’t really need proof” to impeach this president. This just proves how far the swamp people will knowingly go against the law of the United States Constitution to try to rid themselves of their biggest fear, President Trump’s draining of the swamp.
Nancy and her friends’ fear is so bad they won’t even do the job they were elected to do. Criminals won’t go to work if they feel the police will be there to pick them up.
The only good thing about those that vote for socialism is that they will suffer as much as those who vote for democracy.
Joseph Tubbs
Curwensville