Nancy B. Hankey, 82, of Grove City, formerly of Rimersburg, passed away on Saturday, September 14, 2019 in Grove City.
Born November 8, 1936 in Redbank, she was the daughter of Homer and Gladys (Hawk) Buzard.
Mrs. Hankey graduated from Union High School in Rimersburg in 1954. Upon graduation, she attended Clarion State College and obtained her bachelor's degree. She later went on to obtain her master's degree from Edinboro University.
She married Ronald Hankey on June 14, 1958. He survives.
Mrs. Hankey was a school teacher for Meadville Area School District for over 30 years. After retiring from teaching, she became a student teacher supervisor through Allegheny College. She enjoyed her years of teaching and definitely touched the lives of the many students that she taught.
She was raised and married in the United Methodist Church in Rimersburg. She was a member of the United Methodist Women's Society and also was selected for the Who's Who Among American Teachers.
Mrs. Hankey had a lifelong love for reading and was passionate about her library of books. She loved the show Jeopardy and was very proud when her son competed on the show. Although those are just a few things she was proud of, her greatest pride and joy of all was her two grandchildren and keeping up with everything they accomplished.
She also loved spending time with her her dog, Daisy and her cat, Max.
In addition to her beloved husband of 61 years, the Rev. Ronald Hankey of Grove City (formerly of Rimersburg), survivors include a son, Ronald Hankey and his wife, Rita, of Falls Church, Va.; a daughter, Polly Hankey of Grove City; a sister, Greta Bowser of Grove City; two brothers, Stanley Buzard of Erie and Thomas Buzard of Hendersonville,Tenn.; two grandchildren, Holden Hull and his girlfriend, Kaylee, of Pittsburgh and Natalie Hankey of London, England; many nieces and nephews; and her former in-laws, Victor and Marianne Hull of Henderson, Nev.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by a brother, Homer Buzard Jr.
Nancy's family will receive friends from 2 to 6 p.m. Tuesday, September 17, at the Varner Funeral Home in Rimersburg.
Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. Wednesday, September 18, 2019, at the United Methodist Church in Rimersburg with the retired Rev. Willard Morse officiating.
Interment will follow in the Rimersburg Cemetery.
The family suggests memorials be made to the Eccles-Lesher Memorial Library, 673 Main Street, Rimersburg, PA 16248.
Online condolences may be sent to the family by visiting www.varnerfuneralhome.com.