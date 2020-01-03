Naomi Marie Wile, 88, of New Bethlehem, died Wednesday evening, January 1, 2020 at Edgewood Heights in New Bethlehem.
Born January 23, 1931, in Turnip Hole, Clarion County, she was a daughter of the late Earl and Margie Dasher Garis.
She was a graduate of St. Petersburg High School.
On July 31, 1950 she married Robert L. Wile, who lived on a farm a quarter of a mile from her home. He preceded her in death on June 6, 1991.
Mrs. Wile was self-employed, working with her husband at Wile Plumbing and Heating.
She was also the former secretary for the New Bethlehem Chamber of Commerce
Mrs. Wile was a member of the First United Methodist Church of New Bethlehem for 57 years. She was a member of the church choir and served on the Board of Trustees and as a Sunday School teacher.
She was also a member of the New Bethlehem Volunteer Fire Company Ladies Auxiliary, the New Bethlehem Harmonettes and the Ladies Ceramic Club.
Mrs. Wile loved camping, trips to Gettysburg and trips to the cabin, and was well known for her homemade bread, turkey dinners and orange cookies.
She will be greatly missed by her family and friends but she has left them with many wonderful memories of her; tripping the car alarm at the Pennsylvania Grand Canyon, being saved by grandson, Brent, from the folding bed at the cabin, saving 100 baseball cards of one player and so many more moments to remember.
Survivors include one son, Randy Wile and his wife, Marcy, of New Bethlehem; two daughters, Sharon Downs and her husband, Terry, also of New Bethlehem and Cheryl Beisel and her husband, William, of Stow, Ohio; seven grandchildren, Courtney, Daman, Angie, Brent, Alyssa, Colin and Chris; 10 great-grandchildren, Kaia, Brynn, Caylen, Ty, Lexie, Delaney, Madison, Grayson, Emily and Taylor; and a sister-in-law, Audine Sanders of Conneaut Lake.
In addition to her parents and husband, she was preceded in death by a brother, Wayne Garis and a sister, Della Linamen.
The family will receive friends from 2 to 4 p.m. and 6 to 8 p.m. Friday, Jan. 3, at the Rupert Funeral Home and Cremation Service Chapel in New Bethlehem.
Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. on Saturday, January 4, 2020 in the funeral home chapel with the Rev. Bud Davis of the Redbank Valley United Methodist Ministry officiating.
Interment will be in the New Bethlehem Cemetery.
Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.rupertfuneralhomes.com.