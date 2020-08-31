NEW BETHLEHEM – The New Bethlehem First Church of God will sponsor a NARCAN and Drug Trends training course for adults only, on Saturday, Sept. 26, from 9 to 11 a.m.
The course will be held in the church social hall and is free of charge.
Expired NARCAN nasal spray units will be accepted for free replacement.
Participants must preregister for the course by calling the church office between the house of 9 a.m. and 2 p.m. at (814) 275-2022 by Friday, Sept. 18.
The course is open to the general public.
Wearing a mask and social distancing is required.