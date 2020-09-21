NEW BETHLEHEM – The New Bethlehem First Church of God has announced the cancellation of the NARCAN and Drug Trends training course that was originally set for Saturday, Sept. 26, at the church, due to lack of interest.
NARCAN training event canceled
Adele Smith
