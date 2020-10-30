Despite a four-game losing streak and, most recently, a 42-point blowout loss on national television, Pat Narduzzi isn’t worried about the perception of his program.
He doesn’t listen to what the “pundits” may say about the Panthers’ 3-4 record. He doesn’t read what anyone writes about his team’s offensive woes or defensive flaws. He just doesn’t care. The only perception he gives a bother about, he says, is the one within Pitt’s football facility on the South Side.
“I’m worried about what our kids feel and what our coaches feel. I’m worried about our kids. I’m not worried about everyone out there,” Narduzzi said on Friday over Zoom, meeting with the media for the first time since last Saturday’s loss to Notre Dame. “I don’t even have to look (at what people say). That’s the way this world is built and the way it is. And social media makes it even nicer.”
Narduzzi cracked a smile when he mentioned social media. But surely he wasn’t smiling if and when he checked his Twitter mentions the last few days.
The anti-Narduzzi vitriol has been loud and persistent, which was expected after Pitt lost the way it did to the Fighting Irish at Heinz Field. The Panthers weren’t expected to win as a 10-point underdog. But Pitt, aside from a few defensive stands, barely competed.
After watching the tape, Narduzzi said he didn’t see a lack of effort. But he did see several missed assignments and a team worn down by the season so far.
Narduzzi pointed out that Pitt is one of five Football Bowl Subdivision teams that have played seven games so far this season. The other programs to do so are Army, Middle Tennessee State, Texas State and UT-San Antonio. UTSA and Pitt are the only teams to start on Sept. 12 and play every weekend up until this Saturday.
The Panthers are finally off this week before visiting Florida State on Nov. 7, and they’re taking advantage of it. Pitt practiced twice this week without pads, hoping its players get healthy and get their legs back.
Kenny Pickett is one player who could use the time to rehab and recover.
Pickett has missed Pitt’s last two games due a left ankle injury suffered at Boston College on Oct. 10. Narduzzi said after the Notre Dame game that it would be a “stretch” for Pickett to face the Seminoles, and he took a similar noncommittal tone on Friday. He also added that backup quarterback Joey Yellen, who started at Miami and against the Irish, took most of the snaps in practice this past week.
“It’s kind of a day-by-day. I don’t know,” Narduzzi said of Pickett’s status. “You can hope and pray. He’s working his tail off. He’s tough as we know. And we’ll see. I wish I could give you an answer, yes or no, but I don’t know.”
Getting Pickett back for the Panthers’ final four games would be a significant boost to Pitt’s chances at finishing with a winning record. But with or without Pickett in Tallahassee, Pitt’s offense needs to improve.
Now 20 games into his tenure, Mark Whipple’s unit has grossly underwhelmed.
The offense has scored 30 points only four times, and one of them came against overmatched Division I-AA opponent Austin Peay in this season’s opener. The Panthers averaged 21.2 points per game in 2019, the sixth-worst output among Power Five teams. And it hasn’t been any better this year, managing 20.8 points per game in ACC play.
When asked to assess Whipple’s time so far as Pitt’s play-caller, Narduzzi declined.
“I’m not going to be doing any evaluating until after the season,” the coach said. “You evaluate day by day. The last thing in everybody’s mind is what you did last week. ... We’ll evaluate at the end of the year. Right now, we just need to regroup and play together and try to put a better brand out on the field.”
Maybe the Panthers will do that at Florida State. Maybe they’ll rattle off a few wins before visiting Clemson to close the season.
At the very least, Narduzzi is eyeing a much-needed win in Tallahassee after a much-needed off week.
“The only thing that can get your confidence back is a win,” the coach added. “So we need to go out and play well. We need to be coached up well. We need to execute well. The way to get confidence back is to get a W. That’s the most important thing.”