The Orion test-capsule lifts off during the Ascent Abort-2 launch at Cape Canaveral Air Force Station, Tuesday, July 2, 2019. NASA launched the capsule to demonstrate the abort tower, designed to ferry astronauts to safety in the event of a launch failure. Orion will be NASA’s first vehicle since the space shuttle to carry astronauts, with plans for crewed missions to the moon and Mars.