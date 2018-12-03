Today

Cloudy. A few flurries or snow showers possible. Low 26F. Winds NW at 5 to 10 mph.

Tonight

Cloudy. A few flurries or snow showers possible. Low 26F. Winds NW at 5 to 10 mph.

Tomorrow

Mostly cloudy. A few flurries or snow showers possible. High 31F. Winds NW at 5 to 10 mph.