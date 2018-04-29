WASHINGTON — Another mass shooting took place a little more than a week ago, allegedly by a mentally disturbed young man with an AR-15 rifle returned to him by his father.
Travis Reinking, 29, who walked into a Waffle House on the outskirts of Nashville early April 22, is charged with killing four people and wounding four others. He fled the premises after a brave young man lunged at him, seized his rifle and saved the lives of the other customers and restaurant employees.
Reinking was captured by police the next day after a 35-hour manhunt. The four victims were in their 20s, and were either black or Hispanic. Reinking is white, though there is no indication that his actions were racially motivated.
But for the bravery of James Shaw, who disarmed the shooter, this could have been a much worse episode of mass carnage, which have become increasingly frequent in America over the past several decades.
Nevertheless, it was a grim reminder of many indiscriminate mass shootings in the past, with the same violent and deadly characteristics: a mentally delusional, angry man who had frequent run-ins with the law, and a trail of bizarre behavior that should have led to his commitment at a mental hospital, but who, for the most part, went untreated.
“We have a man who has exhibited significant instability,” said Don Aaron, a spokesman for the Metropolitan Nashville Police Department.
In Illinois’ Tazewell County, where Reinking lived for years before relocating to the Nashville area, he was described by the sheriff’s department as someone who was hostile toward police, had thought about suicide and said his parents were harassing him.
Worried about their son’s frequent troubles, his parents called police, telling them that Travis had been delusional since August 2014.
According to police records, Reinking claims that he has talked with singer Taylor Swift, who once demanded a rendezvous with him, and, he told police, she was stalking and harassing him.
Last July he attempted to enter the White House, before being seized by the Secret Service.
On another occasion, police in Illinois were informed that he had an AR-15 rifle in the trunk of his car.
The police revoked his gun license and ordered that the rifle, and three other guns, be signed over to his father, Jeffrey Reinking, on Aug. 24, 2017. But the father told the police that he later returned the guns to his son, including the AR-15 rifle used in Sunday’s shooting.
This story, along with those of so many other mass shootings, raises profound questions about what, if anything, we can do to prevent these incidents, or at least significantly reduce their number.
Many of these mass shootings are carried out by mentally ill people who exhibit delusional, angry behavior. They need to be committed under a court order to mental hospitals.
Often, however, these are cases with which the police are ill-equipped to deal. We need to totally overhaul our law-enforcement procedures to provide police with the tools and mental health physicians to ensure that such people get the treatment, medication and facilities they need to keep them from harming others.
It has been widely reported that the number of state mental hospitals has sharply declined, leaving few, if any, enforcement options to deal with such cases before they become crimes.
A special court system needs to be created, state by state, to hear and adjudicate such cases, and, if needed, get them the treatment they require.
In June 2017, Reinking was taken to a hospital to be evaluated, after he dived into a pool wearing a housecoat, then removed it, wearing only his underwear, and began yelling at lifeguards and showed them his private parts.
In a police report to “show the state of mind of Travis Reinking,” the police contacted Reinking’s father, telling him “he might want to lock the guns back up until Travis gets mental help, which he stated he would,” The New York Times reported.
But Travis’ delusions grew worse, telling police that “20 to 30 people were hacking into his phone and computer. And that he could hear people outside his home barking like dogs.”
Travis didn’t get the medical help he needed, and now four people are dead.
Donald Lambro has been covering Washington politics for more than 50 years as a reporter, editor and commentator.
