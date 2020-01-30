We are back to election pandemonium. I have been a poll worker for the last 10 years. My advice is: VOTE!
But know your candidates. Too many of them are inexperienced in both government protocol and running a nation. Now, more than ever, it is crucial to vote for someone with experience and love of country. Political party be damned.
We need someone who will put this country first and knows that it supercedes party affiliation. Our new leader must know how to work with Congress, not against it, and with both parties equally. We must work together for the common good to unify our nation once more.
This past three years have been the most unproductive Congress ever. We cannot elect another inexperienced and self-serving president. It will destroy this great nation.
Lee Knarr
Troutville