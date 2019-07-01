For most of us, life is very busy and we eagerly await July 4 to spend time with family and friends.
As we celebrate the red/white/blue, it is easy to forget the reason why we commemorate in the first place. It was the forefathers of our nation who put their lives at stake in signing the Declaration of Independence, stating that we have inalienable right to life, liberty and the pursuit of happiness. Inalienable means that the right cannot be taken away by anyone.
The right for a human to live is a universal principal of justice that can be known by reason. The child in the womb has an inalienable right to live and grow in that womb and then be born.
The nation screams about a woman’s rights. Let us pause to reflect on the fact that a woman’s rights begin in the womb.
Yes, this 4th of July we celebrate America and all the promise that it holds. Let us be committed to a culture of life. Let us work for the day when all mothers in crisis pregnancies know that there are public and private resources to help them so that the unborn in their wombs can be given the opportunity to live. Let us work to help our youth embrace a culture of life before they are bombarded by a culture of death that is ripping the heart of our beloved nation.
Jake and Mary Meyer
St. Marys