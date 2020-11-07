NBC News, CNN, The Associated Press and other national news outlets called the presidential race Saturday for Democrat Joe Biden, the first major news outlets to do so.
Both TV news broadcasters and the AP on Saturday gave Biden the win in Pennsylvania, which would give him 273 electoral votes by their unofficial counts – 270 are needed to win the presidency. Pennsylvania's 20 electoral college votes would push the former vice president over the top.
Biden has not yet declared victory and President Donald Trump has not conceded. Trump's campaign was scheduled to hold a news conference late this morning in Philadelphia, where he has claimed voter fraud.
With 98 percent of the vote counted in Pennsylvania, Biden has received 3,345,724 to Trump's 3,311,310, a 49.6 to 49.1 percent advantage.
The Associated Press also called Pennsylvania for Biden, but has not yet called the race nationally.
Trump is mounting a number of legal challenges in key battleground states, including Pennsylvania, Nevada and Michigan.