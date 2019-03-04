The average price of gasoline across Western Pennsylvania is four cents more this week at $2.681 per gallon, according to AAA East Central’s Gas Price Report.
Motorists in the Mid-Atlantic and Northeast region saw gas prices moderately increase on the week.
With gas prices ranging from $2.20 to $2.64, the region is the only one to have states appearing on both the top 10 most and least expensive in the country. Across the Keystone state, gasoline is three cents more expensive at an average of $2.64 per gallon.
After two weeks of decreases, gasoline inventories built by a healthy 1 million barrels this week to 68.6 million, per Energy Information Administration (EIA) data. However, refinery utilization continues to trend downward. Much of this can be pinpointed to ongoing planned and unplanned maintenance throughout the region. It’s likely that gasoline imports and lower demand (due to colder weather) have helped to keep price fluctuations moderate.
This week’s average gasoline price per gallon in Western Pennsylvania was $2.681.
The average price during the week of Feb. 25 was $2.641
The average price during the week of March 5, 2018 was $2.826
The average price of unleaded self-serve gasoline in various areas last week was: $2.600 in Altoona; $2.616 in Beaver; $2.759 in Bradford; $2.738 in Brookville; $2.595 in Butler; $2.749 in Clarion; $2.740 in DuBois; $2.734 in Erie; $2.647 in Greensburg; $2.699 in Indiana; $2.744 in Jeannette; $2.748 in Kittanning; $2.628 in Latrobe; $2.751 in Meadville; $2.711 in Mercer; $2.549 in New Castle; $2.746 in New Kensington; $2.698 in Pittsburgh; $2.574 in Sharon; $2.615 in Uniontown; $2.759 in Warren; and $2.578 in Washington.
Monday’s national average was $2.42, which is three cents more expensive than last week and 17 cents more expensive than a month ago, but 10 cents cheaper than a year ago. Pump prices have pushed higher this week due to reduced gasoline stock levels and a nationwide increase in demand.
The national gas price average has increased nearly 20 cents since the beginning of the year, which is the largest jump during the January-February timeframe since 2015. Pump prices rose steadily across the country in February, a month that saw many refineries undergoing planned and unplanned maintenance, and an increase in crude oil prices.
At the close of Friday’s formal trading session on the NYMEX, West Texas Intermediate dropped $1.42 to settle at $55.80. Oil prices took a downward turn last week due to concerns that global crude demand may be lower than expected. Moving into this week, crude prices may rise on optimism that the United States and China are closer to a deal that resolves the ongoing trade spat between two of the world’s largest economies. Tightened global supply due to OPEC’s 1.2 million barrels per day production reduction agreement (which will be through June 2019) and decreased crude exports from Venezuela and Iran could also help prices increase.
Motorists can find current gas prices nationwide, statewide, and countywide at GasPrices.AAA.com.
