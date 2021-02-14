The National Weather Service has issued winter storm warnings and advisories for the Tri-County area beginning Monday morning and continuing through Tuesday afternoon.
The NWS in Pittsburgh issued a winter storm warning for Jefferson County from 1 a.m. Monday to 1 p.m. Tuesday. Heavy mixed precipitation is possible with potential snow accumulation of 6 to 9 inches and ice of a glaze to one-tenth of an inch, according to the warning.
As of Sunday evening, the NWS in State College had issued a winter storm advisory for Clearfield County, running from 7 a.m. Monday to 1 p.m. Tuesday. According to the NWS, mixed precipitation is possible with potential snow accumulation of 4 to 7 inches along with a light glaze of ice.
A winter storm advisory was also issued for Elk County, stating mixed precipitation is possible, with potential accumulation of 4 to 7 inches.
“Travel could be very difficult. The hazardous conditions could impact the morning and evening commute,” according to the NWS.