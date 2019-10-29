PUNXSUTAWNEY — Jefferson County residents in need of help with home weatherization may be eligible for assistance from Community Action, Inc.
Annually Oct. 30 is declared national Weatherization Day, to recognize the successes and energy savings the Department of Community and Economic Development’s Weatherization Assistance Program (WAP) provides to thousands of households each year. Established in 1976 by the U.S. Department of Energy, WAP was created to help reduce dependence on foreign oil and reduce energy costs for vulnerable families. As WAP grew, the benefits expanded to include improved health and safety for families, jobs, and new technology.
WAP has proven to be a cost effective and successful program in every state in the country and is especially valuable in rural areas where energy costs are higher. For every dollar invested, WAP returns $4 to the community in energy, health, and safety benefits and saves the average household $283 per year.
Trained Weatherization workers use computerized energy assessments and advanced diagnostic equipment to establish a comprehensive analysis of the home to determine the most cost effective measures for energy improvements and to identify any health or safety concerns for the residents. Eligible renters or homeowners may qualify for air sealing and weather-stripping; wall, attic, or crawlspace insulation; duct sealing; furnace repairs / replacement; installation of attic ventilation, and replacement of broken glass. Qualified and insured local contractors and vendors perform the work and a Certified Quality Control Inspector ensures all work has been completed correctly and the home is safe for the residents.
Community Action, Inc. (CAI) provides weatherization services to renters and homeowners in Clarion, Jefferson, or Indiana counties who make less than 200 percent of Federal Poverty Guidelines; for a household of four, this is less than $51,500. In addition, CAI partners with the County Assistance Offices to enable the Low-Income Home Energy Assistance Program (LIHEAP) to provide services to individuals experiencing no heat situations. In the past two years, CAI has weatherized 68 homes and provided 465 service calls to homes without heat in the tri-county area.
For more information and to check eligibility, contact Community Action, Inc. at (814) 938-3302 or 800-648-3381, extension 217.