KANE — The Ruffed Grouse Society Allegheny Chapter and the Mt. Jewett Sportsmen’s Club are bringing Women’s Introduction to Wingshooting, a national shooting program for women and girls, taught by women, to Pennsylvania for the first time this summer. Training will be July 21-22 and Aug. 25-26. Women and girls that finish the shooting course are eligible for a quail hunt on September 9.
“Not only is this the first time this course will be offered here in Pennsylvania for women, but it is the first time this course will have been offered east of the Great Lakes area,” said Bonnie Orr, Leader of the Women’s Introduction to Wingshooting Committee. “We are happy to see so many supporters of this women’s shooting program here in north central PA.”
“We have slots for 20 women in this course, and ten slots have been spoken for, so we have ten vacancies for any women or daughters that might be interested,” said Brenda Walker, committee member for registration. “Call me at 814-778-4248, or email me at brendawalker@hughes.net.”
Women under the age of 18 who want to attend will be required to be with a parent or guardian during the training. Any women who register after the course is full will be put on a waiting list so if a registered woman drops out, you can be contacted to attend the course.
No experience with shooting is required to enroll.
The women’s shooting program is open to women who live anywhere. Limited overnight accommodations are available by contacting Brenda Walker.
The program will teach women the basic shooting sports and how to hunt game birds of Pennsylvania: grouse, pheasant, turkey, quail, woodcock, snipe, doves and crows, and ducks and geese.
The afternoon sessions on July 21-22 and August 25-26 will be held at the Mt. Jewett Sportsmen’s Club on Division Street Extension in Mt. Jewett in McKean County. The Mt. Jewett Sportsmen’s Club has all the quality facilities to teach shooting. Each of the four afternoons of training starts at 1:00 p.m. so women have time to drive to the club from wherever they might live.
“We want women who finish this program to leave with new skills and new friends. It’s been shown that women who have companions to hunt with go on to become dedicated hunters and conservation leaders,” said Christine Haibach, another committee leader.
The last session is on Sunday, September 9th, and involves an actual quail hunt. The “hunt” ends with a sample of cooked game birds so the hunters can try different recipes.
Any woman who completes the entire course will be eligible to win a 20-gauge shotgun. The shotgun is a Pointer semi-automatic with Turkish Walnut stock and 28” vent rib barrel for 2¾ and 3-inch shells. All chokes are included. The shotgun will be given away at the end of the hunt. Bonnie Orr, Leader of the Women’s Introduction to Wingshooting Course, donated the shotgun.
Any person or business who wishes to underwrite a woman to attend this training can contact Mary Hosmer at 814-512-2101 or wlhab@windstream.net
Women who want to attend this course may register by calling Brenda Walker at 814-778-4248, or email Brenda at brendawalker@hughes.net
