UNIVERSITY PARK — With the abundance of U.S. shale gas, the pricing of natural gas can differ significantly in local markets. The factors that drive these differences will be the topic of a web-based seminar offered by Penn State Extension.
The one-hour webinar, “Appalachia Natural Gas Prices — How They Are Determined and Where Are They Headed?” will be presented at 1 p.m. Thursday.
The event will feature Patrick Rau, director of strategy and research for Natural Gas Intelligence.
The webinar is free, but registration is necessary at http://extension.psu.edu/natural-resources/natural-gas/events. More information is available by contacting Carol Loveland at 570-320-4429.
or at cal24@psu.edu.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.