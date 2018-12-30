FRANKLIN — Original art pieces are now being accepted for inclusion in the February 8 – 9 Fourth Annual Nature Art Showcase and Sale which is a free public art exhibition and sale conducted inside the lobby of the Barrow-Civic Theatre in downtown Franklin, Pa., during the “Franklin On Ice” Festival.
“It’s so refreshing on a winter day to enter the comfortable display area and view widely varied colorful art celebrating four seasons of outdoor recreational experiences and natural settings throughout northwestern Pennsylvania,” said Mrs. Marilyn Black who has volunteered at this event each year since its introduction in 2016 by the Council on Greenways and Trails. “Some guests also opt to purchase items to continue to enjoy them at home,” she stated.
Typically available are 2-D and 3-D items including paintings, sculpture, metal fabrication, fabric arts, jewelry, wearable art, photography, pottery, drawings, wood carving, watercolor, and more. Showcase hours are Friday, February 8 a free public reception featuring the artists from 5 p.m. until 7 p.m.; and Saturday, February 9 open 10 a.m. until 7 p.m.
There are no limits as to the residence location of the participating artists. All are welcome to register for free, utilizing the instructions found at www.nwpagreenways.org. In addition, registration kits may be obtained in person at Victorian City Art & Frame in Franklin, the 217 Elm Street office of the Oil Region Alliance in Oil City, and the headquarters for Penn Soil RC&D Council in Warren.
In order for the items to be portrayed in the printed exhibition booklet, completed registrations need to be received by January 17. Each artist may enter one or two items, and each artist sets the retail selling price as they wish. For more information, please dial Sherry Moore or Wes Ramsey at the Penn Soil RC&D Council, (814) 726-1141.
Sponsors for this annual event include the following: Barrow-Civic Theatre; Campbell’s Pottery Store; Council on Greenways and Trails; Ernst Conservation Seeds; Franklin On Ice; Oil Region Alliance; Penn Soil Resource Conservation & Development Council; and Victorian City Art & Frame.
This free public event is supported in part by the Pennsylvania Council on the Arts, a state agency funded by the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania and the National Endowment for the Arts, a federal agency. The PCA grant to Penn Soil RC&D is awarded via Erie Arts & Culture.
