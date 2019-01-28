NEW BETHLEHEM – The New Bethlehem Civic Club will hold its monthly meeting at 7 p.m. on Tuesday, Feb. 5, in the conference rooms at the Redbank Valley Public Library in New Bethlehem.
Pat Conners will discuss his new wine making business.
Hostesses will be Shelby Bowser and Eileen Conners.
March hostesses will be Judy Williams and Susan Rupert.
The March program will feature pictures from the Schillings’ Alaskan tour.
Participants should note that the February meeting is being held at the library, rather than the usual location.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.