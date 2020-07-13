PORTER TWP. – A New Bethlehem couple is facing charges stemming from an altercation on July 12 in Porter Township.
Charles Harold Andrews, 75, and Maxine A. Andrews, 67, were charged with simple assault and harassment.
According to court documents, state police were dispatched to a report of a domestic dispute in progress along St. Charles Road.
Maxine Andrews told police that she and her husband got into an argument while they were attempting to lay new flooring in the kitchen. She reportedly explained that Charles Andrews became violent, punching her in the face twice and in the stomach once.
Charles Andrews also allegedly grabbed his wife by the arms and held her down. Maxine Andrews had physical injuries on her jaw and bruising and swelling on her bicep, police said.
Charles Andrews reportedly told police that his wife struck him in the face as he was trying to calm her down. Hehad visible bruises and scratches near his eye, court documents state.
Charges were filed July 12 by Trooper Stephen Galmarini with District Judge Jeffrey C. Miller.