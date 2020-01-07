NEW BETHLEHEM – The New Bethlehem Fire Co. will host a Mass Violence Awareness and Survival Seminar at the fire hall from 6:30 to 9:30 p.m. on Thursday, Jan. 9.
The free training and preparation program is designed for everyone over the age of 15 regardless of position or skill set.
Information presented will develop or enhance critical thinking skills necessary to recognize threats and increase survival before and during an event of mass violence. Information will be provided for participants to recognize body language, behavioral warning signs, anomalies, human universals and other nonverbal cues indicating that violence many be imminent.
The program will be presented by Greg Agosti of Agosti Emergency Preparedness Solutions.
To RSVP for the seminar, email newbethlehemfire@gmail.com.