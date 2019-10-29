NEW BETHLEHEM – The Redbank Valley Chamber of Commerce and the New Bethlehem Lions Club have announced the following winners from the annual Halloween parade at Redbank Valley High School on Thursday, Oct. 24:
• Prettiest: 1 –Maven Neal; 2 –Emma Cherby; 3 –Brynlee Alexander.
• Ugliest or Scariest: 1 –Breanna Crawford; 2 –Kiptyn Smith; 3 –Luca Geist.
• Small Fry: 1 –Rosalee Foringer; 2 –Lydia Anderson; 3 –Maverick Hilliard.
• Funniest: 1 –Milo Livingston; 2 –Libby Rapp; 3 –Ivy Shaffer.
• Rough and Tough: 1 –Saige and Sully Bates; 2 –Jacob Minich; 3 –Desmond DuBrock.
• Couple: 1 –Gavin Shaffer and Tenley Hibell; 2 –Mya and Bexley Monrean; 3 –Canaan and Delaney Ochs.
• Group or Family: 1 –Minich and Barrett family; 2 –Caysen and Leighlyn Blair, and Landon and Lydia Ellis; 3 –Jill, Emily and Carly Neiswonger.
• Organization: 1 –Redbank Valley Marching Band.
• Band Member: 1 –Zoe Rankin.