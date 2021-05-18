NEW BETHLEHEM – When the fire siren sounded early last Thursday morning, New Bethlehem firefighters nearly panicked.
“The address they gave for the fire was the address for our fire hall,” New Bethlehem Fire Chief Barry Fox said on Friday. “Half our guys thought our fire hall was on fire.”
Fox, who lives near the fire hall, looked out his window and could see that the smoke was coming from a home near the fire hall, but not the hall itself.
The call came in at around 5:30 a.m. that the home of Mike and Angie Shilling at 303 Vine Street was on fire.
“The fire started outside and went inside,” Fox said, noting that investigators determined that the fire was caused by an overloaded electrical circuit that was being used outside for a heat lamp for an animal pen.
Separated from the fire hall by only the width of the parking lot, Fox said having a fire so close to the hall actually created some issues with the usual routine firefighters follow when dispatched.
“It’s just hard when something is so close to the fire hall,” he said.
Fox said that a passerby spotted the fire and called 911 before pounding on the home’s door to wake the sleeping family inside. He said that the family — including three children and several pets — were all able to escape unharmed.
Because of damage from the fire, along with water and smoke damages, Fox said the home is a total loss. However, he said, the property is insured.
The biggest problem of the day, Fox explained, involved something that fire companies are seeing more and more of — metal roofs.
“The steel roof — that’s our worst nightmare for firefighting,” he said. “We’re still trying to figure out the best way to get in that.”
At Thursday’s fire, Fox said the fire spread up the outside of the building, and went inside, with fire throughout the attic area.
And although the main fire was extinguished relatively quickly, the chief explained, firefighters had difficulty getting through the metal roof to put out the remaining fires.
In addition to being hard to cut through, metal roofs are typically placed atop the old shingled roofs, adding another layer that firefighters need to break through.
On top of that, the metal roofs are slippery, especially when covered with water or frost.
“You have to work off ladders on a steel roof because you can’t stand on it,” Fox said.
Basically, he explained, the firefighters have to place ladders atop the roof, and then have to try to use chainsaws and other tools while laying on the ladders.
Metals roofs have become such an issue, Fox said, that fire company members gathered for a meeting later that night to talk about different tools that are needed to better combat fires at homes with steel roofs.
And, he said, permission has been given for firefighters to hold a training on the roof of the home before demolition.