NEW BETHLEHEM – A 68-year-old New Bethlehem man is facing drug-related charges stemming from multiple incidents dating back to late 2018 and early 2019 in New Bethlehem Borough.
Douglas P. Brown was charged with three counts each of delivering or possessing with intent to deliver a controlled substance, criminal use of a communication facility and possessing a counterfeit substance after he allegedly sold drugs to a confidential informant on three separate instances at his Penn Street home.
During the first incident on Oct. 26, 2018, CNET conducted a controlled purchase of five Alaprazolam pills for $10 from Brown.
While speaking about the purchase over the phone, Brown allegedly told the confidential informant that he had at least two or three “pink lottery tickets,” or Xanax pills to get rid of and the two agreed to meet.
During the exchange, the informant gave Brown $10 for five pills.
CNET made a second purchase from Brown on Nov. 8, 2018 of one OxyContin pill for $30.
A final controlled purchase took place on Jan. 10, 2019 during which a confidential informant allegedly purchased one OxyContin pill from Brown for $50.
According to reports, the informant and Brown used text messages to agree on the specifics of the purchase. Officers and the informant arrived at Brown’s home, and the informant went inside. Several minutes later, police said the informant returned with one pill marked “OP 40.”
Charges were filed Oct. 6 by Clarion County Detective Roger Wright with District Judge Jeffrey C. Miller.