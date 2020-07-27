TOBY TWP. – A 26-year-old New Bethlehem man is facing charges stemming from an altercation on June 14 at approximately 6:15 p.m. just north of Summerville Road in Toby Township.
Lathan Ryan Buzzard was charged with possessing a small amount of marijuana and simple assault.
According to court documents, state police were dispatched to Monterey Road for a physical altercation. On scene, Buzzard explained that Brett Murphy, 20, of Rimersburg, had struck him on the head with a metal object.
Becoming angry, Buzzard then allegedly began punching Murphy.
As a result of the altercation, both men reportedly lost their footing and rolled down an embankment into a nearby pond.
Murphy was transported by ambulance to Clarion Hospital for treatment of a dislocated shoulder and multiple bumps on the head, police said.
During a search at the scene, reports state, a clear plastic baggie of suspected marijuana was discovered in a backpack belonging to Buzzard.
Buzzard allegedly admitted that the drug belonged to him.
Charges against Buzzard were filed June 29 by state police Trooper Chandra Baughman with District Judge Jeffrey C. Miller.