REDBANK TWP. – A 67-year-old New Bethlehem man was charged with disorderly conduct stemming from an incident on Oct. 6, 2018 at approximately 11 p.m. along Route 66 in Redbank Township (Clarion County).
William Joseph Ferris reportedly caused a public inconvenience, annoyance or alarm while also using obscene language toward others, mainly Adrienne McCauley, 21, of New Bethlehem.
Charges against Ferris were filed Jan. 4 by New Bethlehem Police Officer Nick Hawk.
