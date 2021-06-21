NEW BETHLEHEM – A 48-year-old New Bethlehem man was accused of driving under the influence of alcohol stemming from an incident on May 12 at approximately 8:20 p.m. along Liberty Street, just north of Penn Street, in New Bethlehem.
Sean Edward Sattely was charged with DUI, disregarding traffic lanes, failing to use a seatbelt and failing to use hazard lights.
According to court documents, state police were dispatched to the 200 Block of Penn Street for a report of a vehicle blocking the roadway. It was also noted that the operator, later identified as Sattely, appeared to be impaired.
At the scene, police said that they discovered a Mercury Marquis stuck horizontally, partially blocking Liberty Street. The vehicle was running and Sattely was revving the engine.
Reports state that a strong odor of alcohol was detected coming from Sattely. He allegedly admitted to having about two or three drinks earlier in the evening.
Sattely reportedly indicated signs of impairment while completing field sobriety tests, and a portable breath test showed a positive result for alcohol.
He was transported to Clarion Hospital where test results indicated a blood alcohol content of 0.022 percent.
Charges were filed June 15 by Trooper Leopold Cleveland with District Judge Jeffrey C. Miller.