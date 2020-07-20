PORTER TWP. – A 26-year-old New Bethlehem man is facing strangulation and other charges following an altercation on July 15 at approximately 11:40 p.m. in Porter Township.
In addition to strangulation, David Roger Varner was charged with making terroristic threats, simple assault, reckless endangerment and two counts of harassment.
According to court documents, Christine Varner arrived at a home along Summit Ridge Road belonging to her brother, David Varner, at approximately 11:40 p.m. to pick up her infant son. Angry at his sister regarding childcare, David Varner followed Christine Varner out the door, yelling that she and her son were no longer allowed on his property.
David Varner began to tug on the carseat holding the child in Christine Varner’s arms, reports state.
He then allegedly grabbed Christine Varner’s neck with both hands and held her up against his truck, stating that he was going to kill her.
Christine Varner reportedly ran back inside the home to tell her brother’s wife what had happened and David Varner followed. He pushed Christine Varner between the washer and dryer, causing her to scrape her wrist.
In the hallway, David Varner allegedly grabbed and began to strangle his sister again and threatened to punch her in the face, before pushing her onto the couch and strangling her again.
David Varner’s wife reportedly yelled at her husband to stop, and Christine Varner was eventually able to leave the home with her son.
Charges were filed July 17 by state police Trooper Stephanie Graham with District Judge Jeffrey C. Miller.