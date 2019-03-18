PORTER TWP. – A 20-year-old New Bethlehem man is facing charges stemming from an incident on Feb. 22 at approximately 4:15 p.m. along Swartfager Road in Porter Township.
Hunter Edward Minich was charged with criminal mischief and harassment.
According to court documents, Minich struck a vehicle belonging to William Frank Smead, 21, of New Bethlehem, with a tire iron causing damage to the headlight.
In addition, Minich allegedly attempted to strike Smead.
Charges were filed March 12 with the office of District Judge Jeffrey C. Miller.
