REDBANK TWP. – A 35-year-old New Bethlehem man is facing theft and other charges following an incident on June 5 at approximately 1 p.m. along Railroad Street in Redbank Township (Clarion County).
Steven Jon Kunselman was charged with theft, illegally possessing a firearm, making terroristic threats, carrying a firearm without a license, driving under the influence of alcohol, unlawful restraint, simple assault, reckless endangerment, unauthorized use of a motor vehicle and harassment.
According to reports, state police received a report of shots being fired at a home along Railroad Street. Immediately following, Kunselman allegedly grabbed and drug a woman by the hair out of the residence, and the pair fled the scene in a red SUV.
Kunselman reportedly had possession of the Chevrolet Equinox in order to make repairs to it. Inside the vehicle was a Smith and Wesson .9mm handgun, legally owned by the vehicle’s owner, court documents state.
On June 5 at approximately 11:50 a.m., police said Kunselman drove to the Railroad Street home and fired eight shots from the handgun in the driveway when the woman came to the door. He then allegedly grabbed the woman by the hair and threw her to the ground, before hitting a dog and forcing the victim and the animal into the vehicle.
A short time later, the victim reportedly sent a text message to a friend stating that she thought Kunselman was going to kill her and was trying to convince him to take her home.
Kunselman drove to a home in Mahoning Township and left the gun with a known individual, stating that someone would pick it up later, reports state.
Later that day, Kunselman spoke with probation and reportedly agreed to turn himself in at Martin’s Exxon in Boggs Township (Armstrong County). He was taken into custody at approximately 2:20 p.m. on June 5. The victim was in the passenger’s seat of the Equinox.
Kunselman allegedly showed signs of impairment and smelled of alcohol. He was transported to Clarion Hospital where test results showed signs of THC in his system and a blood alcohol content of 0.099 percent.
Police said Kunselman was not permitted to possess a firearm due to multiple prior convictions.
Charges were filed Aug. 9 by state police with District Judge Jeffrey C. Miller.