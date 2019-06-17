NEW BETHLEHEM – A 38-year-old New Bethlehem man was charged with driving under the influence of alcohol following an incident on May 11 along Broad Street in New Bethlehem.
In addition to two counts of DUI, Gregory Lloyd Myers was charged with one count each of failing to stop at a red light and careless driving.
While assisting the New Bethlehem Fire Department with traffic control at the intersection of Broad and Wood streets, police said they observed Myers’s Volkswagen sedan travel through a steady red light at the intersection.
A traffic stop was conducted at approximately 11:25 p.m. at Ju-Don’s Service Station in South Bethlehem.
According to police, a strong odor of alcohol was detected coming from the vehicle and Myers had watery eyes and slurred speech.
Myers allegedly admitted to drinking eight beers earlier in the evening.
He was reportedly unable to perform field sobriety tests successfully, and a portable breath test showed positive results for alcohol.
Myers was taken into custody and transported to Clarion Hospital where he agreed to a blood test, reports state. Test results indicated his blood alcohol content to be 0.166 percent.
Charges were filed June 14 by New Bethlehem Police Sgt. Daniel Clark Jr. with District Judge Jeffrey C. Miller.