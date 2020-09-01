CLARION – A 27-year-old New Bethlehem man was sentenced to jail time after pleading guilty to attempting to escape from authorities by way of Red Bank Creek earlier this summer.
Collin David Polka was sentenced on Aug. 26 to serve up to 24 months in a state correctional institution by Clarion County President Judge Sara Seidle-Patton.
The sentencing came after Polka reportedly pleaded guilty to one second-degree misdemeanor count of fleeing to avoid apprehension stemming from an incident that took place on the morning of June 10 in New Bethlehem.
As previously reported, the incident occurred as deputies from the Clarion County Sheriff’s Department, along with officers from Clarion County Probation, attempted to serve bench warrants for retail theft and failure to appear against Polka issued from the Clarion County Court of Common Pleas.
After being taken into custody at an apartment along Broad Street, Polka allegedly fled down the fire escape to the road with authorities in pursuit.
According to reports, Polka ran through Gumtown Park and jumped into Red Bank Creek and swam in an attempt to escape. He eventually went over the dam and was observed floating in the water below.
Polka then swam to the Armstrong County side of the creek, where he was arrested by state police in a boat near the Route 28 bridge.
In addition to jail time, Polka was also ordered to pay fines and prosecution costs.