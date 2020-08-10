CLARION – A 22-year-old New Bethlehem man was sentenced to jail time after he pleaded guilty last month to a felony statutory sexual assault charge.
Jacob Tyler Hook was sentenced on Wednesday, Aug. 5 to a minimum of six months to two years less two days in the Clarion County Jail by Clarion County President Judge Sara Seidle-Patton.
The sentencing came after Hook reportedly accepted a plea deal in which one felony count and two misdemeanor counts of corruption of minors were dropped.
During last week’s sentencing hearing, according to reports, the mother of the 13-year-old victim addressed the court regarding the “everlasting scar” that her daughter will have to deal with for the rest of her life as a result of Hook’s actions. She also made a plea for the judge to consider lifetime sex offender registration for Hook to “protect other young girls.”
Despite a request from Hook’s attorney for house arrest rather than jail time — after attesting Hook’s character with letters and character witnesses — Seidle-Patton reportedly explained that she felt incarceration was necessary due to the seriousness of the crime.
In addition to jail time, Hook was also ordered to undergo sex offender counseling, perform 50 hours of community service and have no further contact with the victim.
The charges against a then 21-year-old Hook stemmed from an incident at a home in Leeper, Farmington Township, where he allegedly had sexual intercourse with the 13-year-old girl.
He also reportedly provided alcohol and a THC vape pen to the victim and another 13-year-old girl.
According to court documents, Hook told police during an interview that a 17-year-old male had asked him to take him to his girlfriend’s residence in Leeper. During a conversation with Hook at the home, both girls told him they were 13 years old.
Hook allegedly admitted that both girls drank the alcohol he brought.
Hook and the 17-year-old boy reportedly returned to the home the next night where he and the girls again consumed the alcohol and became intoxicated. Hook allegedly admitted to having sexual intercourse with one of the girls.