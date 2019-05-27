NEW BETHLEHEM – A feasibility study of the Route 28 corridor from Kittanning to Brookville piqued the interest of New Bethlehem officials who raised concerns last week about the possibility of their community being bypassed by the busy north-south thoroughfare.
At their meeting on May 21, New Bethlehem Borough Council heard from council president Sandy Mateer who recently attended a transportation meeting that talked about the upcoming Route 28 study that has now secured state funding.
Mateer said that years ago, plans were being discussed to continue the four-lane Route 28 project from where the freeway ends in the Kittanning area, all the way to Interstate 80.
She said that officials at the recent meeting instead discussed ways to improve the current Route 28 corridor from Kittanning to Brookville, including areas that can be widened and straightened out, and the addition of more passing lanes. She said talk now is that the road will continue through downtown New Bethlehem, rather than bypassing the community.
“We need to keep on top of that,” Mateer said, noting that the loss of the traffic passing through the town and past area businesses would be devastating to the community.
“We want to do whatever it takes to keep that traffic flowing through New Bethlehem,” councilman Gordon Barrows added.
“It would be disastrous,” Mayor Tim Murray said of the thought of the town being bypassed.
From the state highway to local streets and alleys, the council also discussed at its last meeting the proposed summer street paving project.
While Mateer said she would favor holding off on paving this year in order to let borough funds accumulate so that more work can be done next summer, the rest of the council agreed to seek bids for the paving of the following streets:
• Vine Street from Penn Street to Arch Street.
• Lincoln Street from School Street to Park Avenue.
Bids will also be sought for seal-coating on the following streets:
• Strawberry Alley from Willow Street to Broad Street.
• Short Street from Keck Avenue to Walnut Street.
• Short Street from Locust Street to a point.
• School Street from Keck Avenue to Walnut Street.
• School Street from Walnut Street to Penn Street.
• Locust Street from Penn Street to Short Street.
• Center Street from Short Street to Penn Street.
• East Washington Street from Keck Avenue to Walnut Street.
• East Washington Street from Walnut Street to a point.
• Franklin Street from Keck Avenue to a point.
• Spruce Street from Vine Street to Lincoln Street.
• Spruce Street from Lincoln Street to Wood Street.
• Hunter Street from Anderson Street to Lafayette Street.
• Hunter Street from Lafayette Street to Maple Street.
Other Business
• A grant application for work along near the borough’s Penn Street bridge over Leasure Run was denied, Mateer told the council. Members gave approval for Mateer to submit grant applications for other funding opportunities that are coming up.
• Concerns were raised about the council’s previous plan to install a second protective bollard at the intersection of Broad and Wood streets near Bish Chiropractic Center. Instead of the bollard, officials are now considering new signage on both streets and the possibility of moving back the stop lines at the intersection in order to help larger trucks make the turn safely without hitting the borough’s traffic light pole on the corner. Members also talked about adding lighted signs at the intersection to draw more attention to the need for vehicles to stop at the stop lines on the roadway.
• Approval was given to order a new sign for the New Bethlehem Police Department from Kline Signs of New Bethlehem at a cost of $710.