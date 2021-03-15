NEW BETHLEHEM – Multiple area residents were cited for violating borough ordinances on March 1 and 5 in New Bethlehem.
On March 1, Amanda Sue Everett, 36, Steven Allan Bowser, 38, and Nicholas David Rimer, 36, all of New Bethlehem, were cited for allegedly failing to pay the required and set fees for garbage collection in New Bethlehem.
According to court documents, Everett owes $171 for her Wood Street property, Bowser owes $651.24 for his McKinley Street property and Rimer owes $183 for his Penn Street property.
Also cited March 5 for the same violation was Nicole Renee Magness, 39, of Mayport, who reportedly owes $633 each on multiple accounts associated with her Hunter Way property.
Charges were filed March 9 and 10 by New Bethlehem Police Officer John Smith with District Judge Jeffrey C. Miller in New Bethlehem.