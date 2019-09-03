NEW BETHLEHEM – The New Bethlehem Police Department recently issued its monthly report for July.
The report tallies the department’s calls and citations in each of the boroughs it services, including New Bethlehem, Hawthorn, Rimersburg and East Brady.
During July, New Bethlehem Police issued 31 traffic citations across the four boroughs, including 19 speeding citations, three for failure to stop a stop signs, two each for operating a vehicle without a valid inspection and carless driving, and one apiece for certificate of title, driving while operating privileges are revoked, failure to obey traffic control signals, windshield obstructions, and failure to carry a driver’s license.
The department also issued 25 non-traffic citations during July, including nine counts of disorderly conduct, eight citations for ordinance violations, three citations apiece for harassment and public drunkenness, and two citations for dog law violations.
The police issued 21 warning cards during the month, including 18 for faulty equipment and three for traffic violations.
A total of 10 criminal arrests were made by New Bethlehem Police during July. In total, three arrests were made of drug violations, three for burglary, two for theft, one for simple assault and one for drunk driving.
Over the course of the month, the police department responded to a total of 184 calls in the four boroughs. The most frequent calls included 60 traffic stops, 20 EMS assists, and 31 follow-up investigations.