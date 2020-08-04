NEW BETHLEHEM – With the purchase of a new garbage truck, New Bethlehem Borough is now taking orders for new, large 64-gallon garbage carts at a discounted price.
The new garbage truck has a cart tipper on the back to allow employees to tip the large carts mechanically without having to lift or handle the garbage.
The borough is taking orders for the carts, which cost $49.39 each. Officials said 100 carts need to be ordered before the borough submits the final order.
In accordance with existing ordinances, all garbage in the borough must be placed in sealed containers. The carts or containers may not be left curbside after the day of collection, or placed out before 4 p.m. on the day before collection.
Those wishing to purchase a cart can send their name, address and phone number to New Bethlehem Borough, 210 Lafayette Street, New Bethlehem, PA 16242 by Aug. 18. No payment is required at this time.