NEW BETHLEHEM – A 28-year-old Fairmount City man is facing drug-related and other charges stemming from an incident on July 20 at approximately 5:20 p.m. along Penn Street in New Bethlehem.
Adric Michael George was charged with possessing a small amount of marijuana, possessing with intent to use drug paraphernalia, operating an ATV on a public roadway, failing to have registration on an ATV and operating an ATV without insurance.
According to court documents, New Bethlehem Police officers were on patrol when they observed an ATV, driven by George, approach the intersection of Penn Street and Keck Avenue, before turning and continuing west on Penn Street. Since ATV’s are not permitted on public roadways in town, a traffic stop was conducted along Broad Street.
During the stop, a strong odor of marijuana was reportedly detected coming from George.
When asked about the odor, George allegedly said that he was not going to lie, and handed police a small amount of marijuana along with a metal pipe and a lighter.
George also explained that he did not have a title or insurance for the ATV, police said.
Charges were filed July 24 by New Bethlehem Police Sgt. Daniel Clark Jr. with District Judge Jeffrey C. Miller.