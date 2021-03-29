LIMESTONE TWP. – A 21-year-old New Bethlehem woman is facing driving under the influence of alcohol and other charges following an incident on March 13 at approximately 4:40 a.m. in Limestone Township.
In addition to two counts of DUI, Alexis Rae Holt was also charged with reckless and careless driving, failing to drive at a safe speed, speeding, disregarding traffic lanes, failing to keep right and failing to turn on hazard lights.
While on patrol along Route 66, police said they observed Holt’s 2019 Volkswagen Jetta traveling south at 80 mph in a posted 55 mph zone. Holt was also observed crossing over the center lines twice just after a northbound vehicle had passed, before abruptly swerving back into her lane. A traffic stop was conducted at the intersection of Route 66 and East Reidsburg Road.
During the stop, a strong odor of alcohol was allegedly detected coming from the vehicle, but Holt initially denied that she had been drinking. She explained that she was on her way home from a friend’s house in Clarion.
Holt was then asked to step out of the vehicle. Police said she took two steps and stopped in the middle of the southbound lane and appeared as though she was leaning to take another step into the oncoming lane. Holt showed positive signs of impairment on field sobriety tests, as well as a portable breath test.
Holt was arrested for DUI and placed in the patrol vehicle. On the way to Clarion Hospital, Holt reportedly told police that she was going to refuse a blood test stating, “I already know that I’m drunk, and I’m not going to argue about that.”
At the hospital, however, according to reports, Holt agreed to the test. Results indicated her blood alcohol content to be 0.246 percent.
Charges were filed March 29 by state police Trooper Jacob Knight with District Judge Jeffrey C. Miller.