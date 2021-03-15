NEW BETHLEHEM – A 26-year-old New Bethlehem woman is facing DUI and other charges following an incident on Jan. 14 at approximately 7 p.m. in New Bethlehem.
Sabrina Nichole Doverspike was charged with two counts each of driving under the influence of a controlled substance and using or possessing with intent to use drug paraphernalia, as well as one count of operating a vehicle with a suspended registration due to insurance reasons.
While on patrol at Bradigan’s gas station, police said they observed Doverspike’s 2002 Chevrolet Tahoe traveling west along Broad Street with a suspended registration. A traffic stop was conducted near Fox’s Pizza.
A strong odor of marijuana was reportedly detected coming from the vehicle during the stop, and Doverspike admitted to having a grinder and a pipe in her purse.
Doverspike, who police said had bloodshot eyes and slurred speech, also allegedly admitted to smoking marijuana approximately 20 minutes before the traffic stop.
According to court documents, Doverspike was transported to the Clarion State Police barracks for a DRE test. From the results, it was concluded that she was impaired by cannabis and narcotic analgesic to a degree that hindered her ability to operate a vehicle safely.
From the station, reports state, Doverspike was then taken to Clarion Hospital where a blood test indicated positive traces of methamphetamine and THC.
Charges were filed March 11 by New Bethlehem Police Officer Taylor Smith with District Judge Jeffrey C. Miller.