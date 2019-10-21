CLARION – Clarion University Eagle Ambassadors invites the community to take part in the Nearly Naked Mile at 10:30 a.m. Nov. 3 at Memorial Stadium, Clarion.
The event is a clothing drive, with a twist. Participants run or walk a mile in minimal clothing on a cold November day to foster understanding of those who cannot afford proper cold weather attire.
Runners/walkers are encouraged to dress in summer clothing — shorts, camisoles, tank tops, etc. While participants are encouraged to dress “nearly naked,” anyone dressed inappropriately will be asked to leave.
Kirsten Davis, Eagle Ambassadors president, said the idea developed after she and other group members attended a conference last summer.
“We had never heard of anything like that on the Clarion campus, and we thought it would be a good, unique event,” she said. “Until we started planning, we didn’t realize how big the need is. It’s something that’s not necessarily talked about, and we hope to bring it to light.”
Davis is hoping for weather that’s chilly enough to raise awareness.
Registration, beginning at 9 a.m., is the donation of two pieces of new or lightly used winter clothing or $10 cash. Suggested clothing items include coats, hoodies, long-sleeved shirts, pants and shoes suitable for children ages 11-18.
The event will include door prizes and a Chinese auction. A paint station will allow participants to paint on their faces, arms and legs or on their own t-shirt. At 10 a.m., a Clarion nutrition and fitness student will lead yoga as a group warmup.
For those who want to help without walking or running the Nearly Naked Mile, Davis said Eagle Ambassadors also appreciates donations of cash, clothing or Chinese auction items. For information about donations or acceptable attire, email eambassadors@clarion.edu.
The drive will benefit the Pay It Forward Clothing Closet at Oil City Middle School and High School, supporting children who need proper winter attire. They hope to make it an annual event and divide donations between the Oil City and Clarion areas.
The Eagle Ambassadors, the official student alumni group, serves as liaison between current students and alumni. Its mission is to aid, assist and promote Clarion University, the Clarion University Alumni Association and its board of directors, the Clarion University Foundation, and the Office of the President. This event is co- sponsored by Chartwells Dining Services.