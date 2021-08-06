Baseball has always had fashion fads that come and go. Currently in baseball flat brimmed hats, wrap-around sunglasses, and even haircuts designed specifically for when wearing the baseball cap are in style.
Deep down though, every baseball fan knows that it is not enough to just look like a ball player. While looking the part is the first step, one must take the leap and actually learn the game and play. One must approach the game to draw near. The umpire says, “Play ball!” not “Look like ball players!”
C.S. Lewis, the author of The Chronicles of Narnia, once spoke on two themes in Christianity: nearness by likeness and nearness by approach. Lewis’ main idea – every human has a nearness by likeness to God since we are made in his image and likeness. According to Lewis, nearness by likeness is not enough. Think of the fallen angels who rejected God; they too had a nearness by likeness as they are rational beings and have a soul like us. For Lewis, there must be a nearness by approach.
Lewis describes this difference with the following short story. He shared that we could think of villagers returning to their homes after a long journey. They get to the edge of a steep cliff and looking down they see their homes far below. Lewis calls this moment the nearness by likeness. They are close, but it is not enough. For Lewis, the villagers must walk about 5 miles backwards and wrap around the mountain to their village below. If the villagers wait above the cliff, it will appear that they are close to home, but that is merely appearance instead of reality. Once the villagers begin walking the 5 miles, they are entering a nearness by approach and are closer to the village than when looking over the cliff’s edge.
To carry the metaphor forward, it is the difference between having a nearness by likeness as one who looks like a ball player, and a nearness by approach as one who gets on the field and actually plays the game.
Every baseball player and Christian needs to ask themselves this question: “Am I focused on a nearness by approach or am I just settling for a nearness by likeness?” Similar to the villagers, take the first step of approaching the village. It is in the steps of nearness by approach that one draws closer to becoming a ball player and for Christians being in union with God. Take some time and contemplate the following words of Jesus: “Come follow me.” In other words, to draw near to God by approach.
