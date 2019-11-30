DuBois, PA (15801)

Today

Variable clouds with snow showers. Some rain may mix in. Temps nearly steady in the mid 30s. Winds NNW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow 70%. Snow accumulations less than one inch..

Tonight

Cloudy skies early, followed by partial clearing. A few flurries or snow showers possible. Low 26F. Winds NW at 10 to 15 mph.