Nellie Lenore Shaffer, 72, of New Bethlehem died on Friday, December 21, 2018 at the Armstrong County Memorial Hospital in Kittanning following a recent illness.
Born December 30, 1945 in Mahoning Township, Armstrong County, she was the daughter of the late John and Deloris (Scott) Reesman.
She married Charles L. Shaffer on December 19, 1987. He survives.
Mrs. Shaffer worked for many years as a selecter for Owens-Illinois Glass Container in Clarion before she retired. Since retiring, she has enjoyed taking time to be with her family, grandchildren and great-grandchildren. She liked the arts, painting and doing crafts.
In addition to her husband, survivors include her sons, Mark Means of New Bethlehem and Matthew Means of Strattanville; three grandchildren, Leah Dubrock, Catherine Means and Camden Means; three great-grandchildren, Avah, Novah and Ryah Dubrock; her brothers and sisters, Doreen Snyder of Mayport, Craig Reesman of New Bethlehem, Dennis Reesman of Rimersburg, Gary Reesman of Corsica, and James Reesman of Leeper; numerous nieces and nephews; and a special niece, Jamie Turnbull.
She was preceded in death by her parents and two brothers, Ronald and David Reesman.
Arrangements are under the care of the Goble Funeral Home and Crematory in Clarion. As per Nellie’s expressed wishes, there will be no visitation or formal services.
Memorial donations may be made in Nellie’s name to the Juvenile Diabetes Research Foundation (www.jdrf.org), 26 Broadway, 14th Floor, New York, NY 10004.
Online condolences may be sent to Nellie’s family, memorial donations can be made, and additional information may be obtained by visiting www.goblefh.net.
