Weather Alert

...WIND CHILL ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 1 PM EST MONDAY... * WHAT...VERY COLD WIND CHILLS EXPECTED. EXPECT WIND CHILLS AS LOW AS 20 BELOW ZERO. * WHERE...PORTIONS OF CENTRAL PENNSYLVANIA. * WHEN...UNTIL 1 PM EST MONDAY. THE LOWEST WIND CHILLS WILL BE EARLY MONDAY MORNING. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...THE COLD WIND CHILLS COULD CAUSE FROSTBITE ON EXPOSED SKIN IN AS LITTLE AS 30 MINUTES. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... LIMIT TIME OUTSIDE. DRESS IN LAYERS AND COVER EXPOSED SKIN. WEAR A HAT AND GLOVES. &&