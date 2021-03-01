There are some new things here in the Redbank Valley Public Library for our patrons.
We have iPads in the children’s area now that can be played with at the table. We have also put a TV in the tutoring room that can be used to watch a movie, and we have some new shelves of books for sale in the back of the library.
We also have games in the tutoring room that you can play and plenty of learning centered activities that you can check out and play with in-house.
Ask about these things at the circulation desk up front. We are here to help you and encourage you to use the library’s resources.
A couple of fundraisers that will be coming up are the Day of Giving and a spring book and bake sale. Stay tuned for the dates of these events.
We are looking forward to having the fundraisers that we are able to do right now.
The Redbank Valley Public Library has announced the following gifts:
Books Donated
In Memory Of:
• Ethel Adams, “Royal” from Joyce Foster Family.
• Debbie Barnett Barr, “The Evening and the Morning” from Redbank Valley Class of 1970.
• Rhoda Bish, “Choppy Water,” “1st Case” and “Shake-Up” from Nancy Jakubec.
• Barbara Ann Bish, “South of the Buttonwood Tree,” “The Persuasion,” “One by One” and “Dear Wife” from Anna Mae Bish.
• Cindy Burford, “Girls of Summer” and “Pearls of Wisdom” from Wade and Sherry Cowan, Conan and Tracey Colwell and Family, and Mike and Crystal Cowan and Family.
• Dawn R Burford, “DIY Projects for Cats and Dogs” and “Healthy Homemade Dog Treats” from Conan and Tracey Cowell, Wade and Sherry Cowan, and Mike and Crystal Cowan.
• Peggy Pence Clark, “Happily this Christmas” from Redbank Valley Class of 1970.
• Lisa K. Colwell, “Blitz” from Terry A. Colwell.
• Lisa K. Colwell, “The Mountain Shadow” from Josh Colwell.
• Charles “Peanuts” Copenhaver, “40 Thieves on the Saipan,” “ Perils and Pearls” and “They Went Left” from Adele Smith.
• Charles “Peanuts” Copenhaver, “Scroll Saw Woodworking” from the Hawthorn Rod and Gun Club.
• Stanley Crissman, “All Fall Down” from Redbank Valley Class of 1970.
• Richard “Pete” Desantis, “A Time for Mercy” from Redbank Valley Class of 1970.
• Debra Dinger, “The Brightest Star” from Redbank Valley Class of 1970.
• Julie Friedly, “A Week at the Shore” from Vaughn-Dinger Family.
• Charles and Donna Jean Gray, “Truly, Madly, Deeply” from Sandy and Larry Dubia.
• David Gruver, “Dispatch Manual Trucking” from Don and Judy Guntrum.
• Gene Heasley, “Amplified Bible” from Jim and Arlene Smith.
• Ron Hetrick, “Hidden in Plain Sight” from Jane Miller of Redbank Valley Class of 1970.
• Phyllis Himes, “The Amish Cooking Class Trilogy” and “The Alice Network” from Cheryl Bazzoui.
• Dona Palaggo, “Big Summer,” “The Stone Wall,” “The Return,” “Chaos” and “The Wonder Boy of Wishle Stop” from Susan Andrews Rosendahl and Sally Andrews Barbee.
• Dona Pagaggo, “On a Coastal Breeze” and “Loves Awakening” from Valeria and Jerry Skinner.
• Dona Palaggo, “Troubles in Paradise” from Katy Burns.
• Dona Palaggo, “The Lost and Found Bookshop” and “A Dog’s Promise” from Diana and Bill Hager.
• Dona Palaggo, “Daylight” from Jean L. Mills.