Reaching adulthood does not mean one stops learning.
Knowing there are always skills adults can brush up on, Community Action, Inc. (CAI) offers adult-oriented classes in Jefferson County. The classes help people with job skills, basic learning skills, GED prep and even with enrolling in postsecondary education.
Crystal White, CAI Adult Education Supervisor, and Carolyn Rhoades, Adult Education Facilitator, shared details on CAI’s adult education offerings.
“We provide basic skills instruction for students who want to obtain a high school equivalency diploma or for students who have a diploma but want to brush up on basic skills to obtain a job, advance in a job, or attend postsecondary education or training,” stated White. “We are more than just a ‘GED program.’”
What are the offerings in CAI’s adult education program?
White continued, “Services provided include: career services such as assessment of skills levels; referrals to and coordination of support services and programs; and information on postsecondary education, training, and workforce services.”
“If a diploma is needed, preparation for the GED test is done with the help of the adult education instructor. Online options are available.” The CAI employees noted the GED is not something some “gets,” but rather the GED tests are tests people can take to earn a Commonwealth Secondary School Diploma – also known as the high school equivalency diploma. The adult education staff works with school districts to encourage students to continue high school classes and graduate. For students who decide to leave high school, enrolling in adult education programs as soon as possible to stay on the course which will lead to a career is recommended.
Once people have their diploma, some may find they need help determining what to do next.
“We help students recognize the diploma is a stepping stone, not the end goal,” Rhoades stated. “In fact, the adult education staff has many tools to help students on their path to gainful employment such as preparation for job training, postsecondary education or training, as well as specific employer requirements.”
“Local businesses sometimes require certain grade levels to apply for job openings,” Rhoades added. “Our programs assist with getting participants to those necessary levels for job qualification.”
For people limited by finances, CAI offers an achievable way to polish skills.
“These programs are free of charge to anyone 16 and older, not currently enrolled in a secondary school program,” White stated. “The purpose of the program is to help individuals meet their education and employment goals.”
Having access to such programs can mean a world of difference for local jobseekers.
“One of the greatest barriers to employment is lack of a high school diploma,” White explained. “Of the 18-24 year olds in Jefferson County, 18.3 percent lack a high school diploma and 11 percent of those 25 and older lack a high school diploma.” Rhoades added, “In addition, over 13 percent of adults in the area are considered basic skills deficient. Basic skills instruction offered by the adult education program, combined with services available through other community partners, will assist adults in obtaining the knowledge and skills necessary for employment and economic self-sufficiency.”
With services offered across the county, people can find classes at the location nearest to them.
Rhoades continued, “Day and evening classes are held in Falls Creek, Reynoldsville, and Punxsutawney. Education and employment are the common goals of all the classes.”
“We are also looking for volunteer tutors and classroom aides,” White added. “These volunteers help one-on-one either during class or at another scheduled time. All volunteers receive ongoing training, materials, and guidance from adult education staff.”
Sign up for CAI adult education classes by calling Crystal or Carolyn at 814-938-3302 or 1-800-648-3381 or by emailing careerdevelopment@jccap.org.