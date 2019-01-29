Jeffersonian Democrat
January 30, 1919
John McMurray, editor
- Since the brick walls of the U. P. church have all been torn down there seems to be a big hole there.
- The hot lunch, in connection with the public schools, is being put into effect. Hot soup and other eatables are being served to the school children.
- Two weeks from next Monday, February 17, beginners will be admitted to the public schools
Jeffersonian Democrat
February 3, 1944
H. E. McMurray, Editor
- The tax rate for county purposes will likely be higher for 1944, a member of the board of commissioners stated last week when asked what progress was being made to the 1944 budget.
- Ninety-two selectees from Jefferson County Area No. 1 Selective Service Board went to Altoona induction center last Thursday for final examination and induction.
Jeffersonian Democrat
January 30, 1969
James W. MacMurray, Editor
- A unique opportunity to join the American Institute of Foreign Study during forty days in Europe this summer will be enjoyed by a group of students from Brookville Area High School.
- One of the worst ice storms in years descended upon the Brookville area Tuesday afternoon and by morning the full effect was being measured.
- Six prominent citizens of Jefferson County were appointed Tuesday to three-year terms on the County Child Welfare Advisory Board by the county commissioners.
Jeffersonian Democrat
February 3, 1994
Randy Bartley, Editor
- It happened quickly – very quickly. Within three minutes early Saturday morning, the tranquil Redbank Creek spilled over its banks, depositing shards of ice in the Summerville Borough,.
- The Borough of Brookville will have fewer Community Development Block Grant dollars available in 1994 due to a penalty assessed on the borough by Jefferson County.
- The largest crowd ever packed the tiny wooded glen at Gobbler’s Knob as Punxsutawney Phil predicted that this land will face another six weeks of winter weather.
